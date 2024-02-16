Actress returning home. Treading the boards where it all began.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following on from an article in the Chronicle & Echo in 2020, which can be seen here, a lot has happened.

Lisa has gone on to perform in dramatic and comedic projects on stage and screen, and most recently filmed on Steve McQueen's upcoming feature. She has been involved in projects that have screened around the world and for the third year in a row, will have a film at The Northampton Film Festival.

After appearing in shows such as Humans, Emmerdale and Birds of Feature, playing in theatres from NYC to Southend, and making a living as an actor, Lisa feels that she has the Royal & Derngate youth theatre to thank for her interest in acting.

Lisa Ronaghan

'I was quite shy as a child. I played instruments in bands, but liked to be a part of the enesemble and not really stick out. Then one day a school friend told me to come along to the Royal & Derngate youth theatre, so I did. I couldn't believe how exciting and empowering it was. I made loads of friends, grew in confidence and was taught be some amazing people.'

Lisa's first youth theatre directior is the incredibly successful, Simon Godwin.

'The youth theatre was the start of this all for me, and I'll never forget performing at the Royal & Derngate all that time ago. Playing Emily in Bert's House is a dream. I can't wait to perform here again. It feels like a home coming.'

