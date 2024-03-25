7th Northampton Bots' Brigade Centenary
Centenary Celebrations
REUNION
Saturday 27th April 7.00pm
St. Andrew’s Methodist Church
Calling all former members of the 7th Northampton Boys’ Brigade. You are invited to the reunion of old boys and staff to mark the Company’s 100th birthday.
A chance to join with old friends, reminisce and share the experiences that shaped your childhood and teenage years. We do hope that you will be able to join us to celebrate this milestone anniversary.
On Sunday 28th there will be a Service of Thanksgiving for the life and witness of the Company over the last 100 years to which you are warmly invited.
We ask that you confirm your attendance at the Reunion by Saturday 20th April to Brian or Steve to assist with catering arrangements. We also ask you to share this invitation with any former members with whom you are in contact in case we have no contact details for them.
Brian 01604 644915 [email protected]
Steve 07944547907 [email protected]