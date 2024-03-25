7th Northampton Bots' Brigade Centenary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Centenary Celebrations

REUNION

Saturday 27th April 7.00pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St. Andrew’s Methodist Church

Calling all former members of the 7th Northampton Boys’ Brigade. You are invited to the reunion of old boys and staff to mark the Company’s 100th birthday.

A chance to join with old friends, reminisce and share the experiences that shaped your childhood and teenage years. We do hope that you will be able to join us to celebrate this milestone anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday 28th there will be a Service of Thanksgiving for the life and witness of the Company over the last 100 years to which you are warmly invited.

We ask that you confirm your attendance at the Reunion by Saturday 20th April to Brian or Steve to assist with catering arrangements. We also ask you to share this invitation with any former members with whom you are in contact in case we have no contact details for them.