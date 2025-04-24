Proaction Martial Arts Honoured with KidsAid Dedication Award for Ongoing Support of Children’s Mental Health

Proaction Chief Instructor Master Nicholson and Students accepting their award.

Proaction Martial Arts has been awarded the prestigious KidsAid Dedication Award, recognising two years of committed fundraising and support for the children’s mental health charity, KidsAid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award was presented at the recent KidsAid Appreciation Event, where organisations and individuals who have made significant contributions to the charity’s mission were celebrated.

Proaction has chosen KidsAid as its charity of the year for two consecutive years, actively raising both funds and awareness through a number of community-focused initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These have included Proaction’s annual Awards Nights, sponsored walks, and wider efforts to engage their network in support of the cause.

“This award is incredibly meaningful to us,” said Master Nicholson, Chief Instructor at Proaction Martial Arts. “We’ve always believed in using martial arts as a platform to support the wellbeing of young people, and KidsAid’s mission aligns perfectly with our own. To be recognised for our efforts is aa massive acknowledgement to our values and mission — but more than that, it’s a reminder of what our community can achieve together.”

KidsAid is a Northamptonshire-based charity that provides therapeutic support to children and young people who have experienced trauma or mental health challenges. Their work is widely respected throughout the region, and the Dedication Award reflects the charity’s appreciation for consistent and impactful partnership.

“This isn’t just a win for Proaction — it’s a win for our students, their families, and everyone who’s stood beside us in supporting this cause,” Master Nicholson continued. “We’re proud of what we’ve achieved so far, and we’re more committed than ever to continuing charitable work, both inside and outside the training hall.”

The recognition marks another step in Proaction’s journey to not only deliver high-quality martial arts training but to positively impact the lives of young people throughout the local community.