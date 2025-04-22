NLive Radio Launches New Weekly Heritage Show: ‘Now That's What I Call Heritage!’ with Mike Curtis

New presenter Mike Curtis with Station Manager Martin Steers in the NLive Radio studio

NLive Radio is proud to announce the launch of a brand-new weekly show dedicated to celebrating the rich and fascinating heritage of Northampton and the wider county.

Titled ‘Now That’s What I Call Heritage’, the show will be presented by local historian and broadcaster Mike Curtis, and will air every Sunday from 10am to 12pm, starting this Sunday, 27 April.

The debut show will be broadcast live from the Northamptonshire Heritage Fair at Chester House, giving listeners a front-row seat to one of the county’s most vibrant celebrations of local history and culture.

Mike Curtis brings a deep knowledge of Northamptonshire’s past and a passion for storytelling that promises to bring local heritage to life. From ancient landmarks and untold stories to interviews with local historians and community voices, Now That’s What I Call Heritage will be a must-listen for anyone with a love for the area and its roots.

Mike Curtis said: “I am delighted to present this brand new show and to be able to take listeners on a journey through the heart of England — exploring the rich and fascinating heritage of Northamptonshire.

From historic towns to hidden treasures, we’ll uncover the stories that shaped this iconic county and discover new places to visit and events to get involved in.

Tune in for tales of history and discovery, and I expect, the occasional touch of mystery. Don’t miss it! Only here, on NLive Radio!"

The show is part of the commitment of NLive Radio to be the biggest and best local radio station for Northampton, showcasing what is great about Northampton and the wider area and aims to engage listeners with their local history and heritage.

Station Manager Martin Steers said; “It’s an absolute pleasure to welcome Mike to the NLive Radio family and his passion for Heritage adds to our schedule of shows all about the area, I really encourage people to listen in to discover some of the hidden treasures of Northamptonshire”

The station broadcasts on 106.9fm across the Northampton area, as well as online via its website, has its own dedicated app or by asking your smart speaker to “Launch N Live Radio”, the show is also available on demand on the listen again pages on the NLive Radio website.