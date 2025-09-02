Introducing The Amazing Northampton Beer - the perfect post half-marathon drink

The Amazing Northampton Run’s Simon Hollis tries his hand at brewing. This year the race will have its own official beer

The town's half-marathon has announced a refreshing way to complete next month's race - by enjoying an Amazing Northampton Beer or two.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Sunday, September 14, The Amazing Northampton Run features a three-person relay and a three-miler alongside its flagship half-marathon.

Most Popular

And organiser Go Beyond Challenge revealed it has now joined forces with Phipps Brewery to create a new ale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Amazing Northampton Beer is a soft, refreshing session pale designed to be the perfect post-run pint. Bursting with juicy tropical and stone fruit flavours from Nectaron hops, it delivers vibrant notes of peach and passionfruit on a smooth, hazy body. At just 4% ABV, it's light, easy-drinking, and endlessly refreshing.

Phipps first started brewing beer in Northampton in 1817

The first pour of the new beer will take place on Friday, September 12 at Phipps' Albion Brewery Bar at the bottom of Bridge Street. It will then be available throughout the weekend of the Amazing Northampton Run.

The Amazing Northampton Run's Race Director, Simon Hollis, said: "We are proud to join forces with Phipps to create something truly unique to celebrate The Amazing Northampton Run.

"I don't know of another half-marathon that has its own beer and I certainly can't think of a better way to celebrate finishing a big challenge than with a refreshing cold one."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phipps Brewery's Managing Director, Johnny Howes, added: "We're thrilled to be part of The Amazing Northampton Run this year. Northampton has so much going on lately and it's fantastic to see the town buzzing with energy.

The Amazing Northampton Beer will be available from Friday, September 12 and throughout the weekend of the race

"Some of our team will be running and we're all looking forward to celebrating afterwards. Head to the Albion Brewery Bar at the bottom of Bridge Street for a pint. It's easy to get to as it's downhill from the finish line!"

The Amazing Northampton Run takes in many of the town's famous historic sites, including All Saints' Church, the Guildhall and the Market Square, as well as a number of parks and its three famous sporting stadia.

This year the race's theme is the Great Fire of Northampton, which took place 350 years ago in 1675. Much of the area's impressive architecture rose out of the ashes of the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phipps has been a long-term supporter of everything Northampton based, originally setting up in the town in 1817.

Simon Hollis said he isn’t aware of any other half-marathon in the UK that has its own beer

Under the stewardship of the Phipps family for more than 150 years, the company's ethos was to produce the best and most authentic brews.

Although the company was to eventually become dormant after being sold off in 1960, it made a triumphant return in the early 2000s and now operates - once again - as a successful independent company.

The Amazing Northampton Beer will join flagship ales such as Phipps IPA, Red Star and Foundry Mild.

* To enter The Amazing Northampton Run 2025, visit www.theamazingnorthamptonrun.co.uk