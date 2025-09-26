Highest civic honour awarded to former councillors in West Northamptonshire for outstanding service

Honorary Alderman

At a full council meeting on Thursday September 25, West Northamptonshire Council awarded the prestigious title of Honorary Alderman to a group of former councillors, recognising their exceptional service and dedication to both the council and the communities they have represented over many years.

The title of Honorary Alderman is the highest civic honour that can be offered to a former councillor. It is a non-political award, presented in recognition of individuals who have made a significant and lasting impact through their work in public service.

The recipients are:

Ann Addison JP – Represented Kislingbury and later Harpole and Grange wards. Former Leader of South Northamptonshire Council and first Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, Ann played a major role in shaping local planning policy and raising the profile of the new authority. She continues to serve as Clerk to Milton Malsor Parish Council and is active in schools and community justice education.

Dermot Bambridge – Served the Silverstone ward for over 20 years, supporting the village's growth and regeneration of Silverstone Circuit and business park. He led environmental and economic development portfolios and chaired the Moat Lane project in Towcester, transforming the town centre.

– Served the Silverstone ward for over 20 years, supporting the village’s growth and regeneration of Silverstone Circuit and business park. He led environmental and economic development portfolios and chaired the Moat Lane project in Towcester, transforming the town centre. Sally Beardsworth – Longstanding councillor for Kingsthorpe, Sally served as Mayor of Northampton and Leader of the Liberal Democrat group. She was a strong voice for housing and community services, championing residents across Northampton over three decades.

– Longstanding councillor for Kingsthorpe, Sally served as Mayor of Northampton and Leader of the Liberal Democrat group. She was a strong voice for housing and community services, championing residents across Northampton over three decades. Alan Chantler – Represented Yelvertoft and wider Daventry district, Alan was known for his deep understanding of rural life. He served on planning and licensing committees and worked as Disability and Heritage Champion, ensuring small communities were heard.

– Represented Yelvertoft and wider Daventry district, Alan was known for his deep understanding of rural life. He served on planning and licensing committees and worked as Disability and Heritage Champion, ensuring small communities were heard. Nazim Choudary – Represented St David’s ward in Northampton and later served on West Northamptonshire Council. As the youngest ever Mayor of Northampton, Naz worked closely with diverse communities across Northampton East, promoting inclusion and engagement.

– Represented St David’s ward in Northampton and later served on West Northamptonshire Council. As the youngest ever Mayor of Northampton, Naz worked closely with diverse communities across Northampton East, promoting inclusion and engagement. Mary Clarke – Served across South Northamptonshire Council, including as Council Leader, where she pioneered joint working with Cherwell District Council, saving millions while protecting services. She played a major role in housing and regeneration and later chaired SEMLEP’s European funding committee, driving local economic growth.

– Served across South Northamptonshire Council, including as Council Leader, where she pioneered joint working with Cherwell District Council, saving millions while protecting services. She played a major role in housing and regeneration and later chaired SEMLEP’s European funding committee, driving local economic growth. Gareth Eales – Represented Dallington Spencer ward in Northampton, serving as Mayor of Northampton and Leader of the Labour Group. Gareth is recognised for his tireless advocacy for Northampton and his role in campaigns to protect local government services.

– Represented Dallington Spencer ward in Northampton, serving as Mayor of Northampton and Leader of the Labour Group. Gareth is recognised for his tireless advocacy for Northampton and his role in campaigns to protect local government services. André González De Savage – Represented East Hunsbury, serving as Cabinet Member for public protection, fire, broadband, and highways. Later Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, André was instrumental in establishing Wootton Park School and remains active in tourism and emergency service charities.

Represented East Hunsbury, serving as Cabinet Member for public protection, fire, broadband, and highways. Later Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, André was instrumental in establishing Wootton Park School and remains active in tourism and emergency service charities. Andrew Grant – Served in Towcester and later Hackleton and Grange Park wards. He held leadership roles at South Northamptonshire Council and chaired WNC’s Children, Housing and Education Scrutiny Committee, shaping regeneration and transformation projects in Towcester.

– Served in Towcester and later Hackleton and Grange Park wards. He held leadership roles at South Northamptonshire Council and chaired WNC’s Children, Housing and Education Scrutiny Committee, shaping regeneration and transformation projects in Towcester. Alan Hills – Represented Hill ward in Daventry for almost 20 years. A former Mayor of Daventry and portfolio holder for Culture and Leisure, Alan championed community sport, founding the Daventry District Sports Awards, and remains active in community groups.

– Represented Hill ward in Daventry for almost 20 years. A former Mayor of Daventry and portfolio holder for Culture and Leisure, Alan championed community sport, founding the Daventry District Sports Awards, and remains active in community groups. David James – Represented Abbey North and later Daventry East, leading on regeneration projects including Mulberry Place, Catesby Tunnel, and the A45 link road. His work brought new leisure, health, and infrastructure improvements to Daventry.

– Represented Abbey North and later Daventry East, leading on regeneration projects including Mulberry Place, Catesby Tunnel, and the A45 link road. His work brought new leisure, health, and infrastructure improvements to Daventry. Anna King – Represented Duston West and St Crispin wards, and earlier Phippsville. Anna held roles in community engagement, supporting diversity, youth, and cultural events including Northampton Pride, the Diwali Festival, and Inspirational Women’s Awards.

– Represented Duston West and St Crispin wards, and earlier Phippsville. Anna held roles in community engagement, supporting diversity, youth, and cultural events including Northampton Pride, the Diwali Festival, and Inspirational Women’s Awards. Jamie Lane – Represented Boothville and Parklands, previously Ecton Brook and Boothville. A former Mayor of Northampton, Jamie chaired Scrutiny and Planning and worked closely with resident associations to strengthen local community voice.

– Represented Boothville and Parklands, previously Ecton Brook and Boothville. A former Mayor of Northampton, Jamie chaired Scrutiny and Planning and worked closely with resident associations to strengthen local community voice. Wendy Randall – Represented Daventry East and earlier wards on Daventry District Council. Former Labour Group Leader, Wendy campaigned for ambulance stations, open spaces, and local facilities, while serving as Daventry Mayor and trustee of community centres.

– Represented Daventry East and earlier wards on Daventry District Council. Former Labour Group Leader, Wendy campaigned for ambulance stations, open spaces, and local facilities, while serving as Daventry Mayor and trustee of community centres. Brian Sargeant – Represented Sixfields, previously Upton, and served as Northampton’s last Borough Mayor. He played key roles in scrutiny reviews and licensing, while also supporting local food banks and long-standing educational charities.

Represented Sixfields, previously Upton, and served as Northampton’s last Borough Mayor. He played key roles in scrutiny reviews and licensing, while also supporting local food banks and long-standing educational charities. John Shephard – Represented Boughton ward and surrounding villages for over 40 years. A former Leader of Daventry District Council and later Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, John championed planning, finance, and civic life, introducing schools’ debating competitions and cultural initiatives.

– Represented Boughton ward and surrounding villages for over 40 years. A former Leader of Daventry District Council and later Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, John championed planning, finance, and civic life, introducing schools’ debating competitions and cultural initiatives. Winston Strachan – Represented Castle ward and previously Billing and St Crispin. Winston held senior scrutiny roles at the County Council, worked with youth services and transport, and built strong community relations across Northampton’s diverse communities.

– Represented Castle ward and previously Billing and St Crispin. Winston held senior scrutiny roles at the County Council, worked with youth services and transport, and built strong community relations across Northampton’s diverse communities. John Townsend – Represented South Northamptonshire from 1984–2021, chairing Planning and Cabinet. He helped secure The Forum offices in Towcester and led design policies that protected the character of new developments in Towcester and Brackley.

Cllr Alison Eastwood, Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “These extraordinary individuals have dedicated their lives to serving our community with unwavering passion and dedication. Their contributions have touched the lives of countless residents, leaving an enduring legacy of service and compassion. We are privileged to honour their remarkable achievements and celebrate their impact on our community.”

For the full biographies of each new Honorary Alderman, visit West Northamptonshire Council’s website.