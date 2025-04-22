Help needed for new information & advice services in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Empowering Northampton with free, independent advice on welfare, housing, family, debt, and more to build a stronger community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Story of Advice Northants: Why We Need Your Support…

Advice Northants C.I.C. was founded in 2025 with a simple but powerful goal: to ensure everyone in our community has access to the information and advice they need to overcome life’s challenges and move forward with confidence.

My name is Kim Allibone, and I’ve spent my career working in the voluntary sector, specialising in welfare benefits and advice at Citizens Advice. Over the years, I’ve seen first-hand how the right advice at the right time can change lives. I’ve also witnessed the growing gaps in support as similar services have been reduced or closed, leaving many people without anywhere to turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advice Northants CIC

That’s why I started Advice Northants—a not-for-profit community interest company dedicated to helping people with issues like welfare benefits, family matters, housing problems, debt prevention, and financial education. We already have access to a welcoming community venue in NN5, and I’m ready to give my time, skills, and experience to help others.

But to get started, we need your help. We’re raising funds to cover our initial setup costs—professional indemnity insurance, membership to a professional advice body, case management software, and essential resources.

With your support, we can begin delivering free, life-changing advice to those who need it most. Let’s build a stronger, fairer Northampton—together.