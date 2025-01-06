Former Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to chair Daventry charity reach for health centre

Chris Heaton-Harris with Centre Manager, Dan Miller and member, Tina Angel

Chris Heaton-Harris, Former MP for Daventry and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, is to chair the board of trustees at a local registered charity, The Reach for Health Centre.

Having finished his political roles in July 2024, Chris Heaton-Harris has taken on a new role, becoming Chair of Trustees at The Reach for Health Centre, Daventry. Effective 1st January 2025, Chris will be taking up this position and leading this amazing charity which he has continually supported for many years, latterly as Patron.

Chris, 57, served in the cabinet as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland from 2022 - 2024. He was also an MP for Daventry for 14 years.

Chris Heaton-Harris with some of The Reach for Health Centre Team

“I am delighted to become Chair of the Board of Trustees for The Reach for Health Centre Charity.

"Over the years I have seen this charity grow from its humble beginnings into a leader in health rehabilitation and since 2020, operating from a new, purpose-built facility in Daventry.

"I have seen how so many people progress whilst using the charity’s facilities and benefitting from the expertise of the team. I look forward to helping The Reach for Health Centre grow and help many more people in the coming years”.

The Reach for Health Centre is a unique health rehabilitation facility. The Centre supports people recovering from an extensive range of health conditions including stroke, heart and cardiological, pre and post joint replacement and the management of long-term health issues from MS to diabetes. The team includes qualified occupational therapists, physiotherapists and rehabilitation practitioners. The Reach for Health Centre has been a registered Charity since 2010.