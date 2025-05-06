Fin Smith: England Rugby’s rising star ‘pretty nervous’ ahead of Lions squad announcement

Georgie Ainslie speaks to England and Northampton Saints fly-half Fin Smith on the ainslie + ainslie Performance People podcast

England fly-half Fin Smith has said he will be “pretty nervous” for the British & Irish Lions squad announcement after being tipped for a call-up following an impressive performance at the Six Nations. The 22-year-old told Georgie Ainslie on the ainslie + ainslie Performance People podcast that it was “so weird” to be considered for the squad as he had “never even thought about potentially being in contention for the Lions”.

“You really go from not having thought about it to being like ‘ah I’m going to be pretty nervous when the announcement’s happening’,” he said.

“I’m trying to prepare for the worst and if the best happens then how good!”

Smith, who chose to play for England despite both his parents being Scottish, joked: “At least my Dad could cheer for me this time if I’m playing for the Lions!”

The young No. 10 told Ainslie it would be “special” to make the squad, as his family had a Lions legacy, with his grandfather Tom Elliot going on the 1955 Lions tour.

“We were up to see my granny not too long ago and she’s still got all of his Lions outfits,” he said.

“The blazer and the cap and stuff, and I used to run around in those when I was a little lad, so it would be pretty special to have some of my stuff next to his if I did get called up.”

Smith described this year’s Six Nations, where he had his first start for England, as “an intense bubble”.

“It’s exhausting mentally and physically,” he said. Despite the demanding environment, Smith said it was “the most positive rugby memory of my entire life”.

“I absolutely loved it,” he continued.

“I was so proud to play for my country, it’s literally what you dream of.”

The Saints star told Ainslie that he had “learned a lot from” Jonny Wilkinson, who took on a coaching role for England during the Six Nations.

“I was a proper fanboy so the first few sessions you have to sort of act a bit like ‘oh this is so normal’ but inside you’re properly losing your mind, like I can’t believe this is happening, but now it’s just like a normal thing,” he said.

“I speak to him all the time. He’s the best kicker ever so it’s so useful to have his expertise there but also around his mindset.”

Smith discussed with Ainslie how his performance at the Six Nations meant he suddenly had a lot more interest in him. When asked by Ainslie if he would like to be a player who becomes “a star”, Smith replied: “I’d love to be a star, like you say.”

“I enjoy talking to the media and I enjoy the stuff that comes with playing well,” he said.

With his Northampton Saints contract due to end next year, there has been speculation of interest for Smith from several other clubs.

Smith told Ainslie there were “a lot of factors” in deciding his next steps.

“First and foremost, you need to be somewhere where you believe is going to win matches of rugby,” he said.

“So there will have to be lots of conversations around ambitions and how I think and how they [Northampton Saints] think the club’s going to look over the next little while. There’s obviously other factors like financial factors and things like that - I’m not going to beat around the bush, it’s a short career and you want to be looked after.”

Smith said he was “in the process of thinking about stuff now” regarding his future.

“So hopefully I’ll have some decisions to make soon, but hopefully they’re going to be good ones,” he said.

