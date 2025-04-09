Community Choir bringing Handel's Messiah to Kettering

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

A Choir of more than 60 voices will perform Handel’s oratorio Messiah at Kettering Salvation Army.

This world-famous oratorio is being presented on Easter Saturday 19th April at 7pm in the Kettering Salvation Army hall, Rockingham Road, NN16 8JU.

The choir includes songsters from Salvation Army centres in Kettering, Wellingborough, Northampton, Peterborough and Cambridge, along with representatives from 16 choirs and singing groups around Northamptonshire.

They have been rehearsing together for the past 10 weeks under musical director Richard Phillips, a notable composer in The Salvation Army and former Bandmaster of the Kettering Citadel Band.

He will conduct the choir and an orchestra of 14 players on the night.

Tickets for this outstanding event are £10 and can be applied for at kettering.salvationarmy.org.uk

Admission is free for young people aged 16 and under, but they must have an entry ticket.