Claret Mountaineers complete successful 2025 challenge
This year, fourteen participants tackled the walk starting at 10:00 and finishing safely at 16:30. The walk presented steep climbs up Jacobs Ladder and Mam Tor, reaching over 1000 ft of elevation.
The Claret Mountaineers would like to thank everyone who has supported their journey from the first to the most recent challenge, this year raising nearly £2,500 with the aim to eventually reach the £5,000 mark.
Since 2021, The Claret Mountaineers have raised over £36,000 funded the Health & Wellbeing, Disability and the Women’s and Girls programmes in the Northampton Town Community Trust. Over 500 participants from aged 8 to 70+ have benefitted from the money raised, paying for facilities, staffing and equipment to run programmes for each year.
For each £1 raised, the participants taking on the challenges have walked over 55 miles, over 3000 ft of elevation and endured everything from cold, wet and windy conditions to hot summer days. The participants of the challenges have been either staff, volunteers or participants who have benefitted from the programmes themselves.
One of the co-founders, Russell Lewis, said: "The achievement of raising over £36,000 is huge and it has helped the Community Trust help changes lives for the better.
"The Northampton Town Community Trust has been a part of my life for over 20 years and it is great to see what can be achieved when participants from the programme want to give back by setting themselves inspiring challenges such as climbing mountains to showcase their gratitude. It is fantastic to see such positive change.”