Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

You will conclude the story of Joe Goldberg this week 🔪

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix’s beloved thriller You will conclude this week.

The fifth and final series is set to arrive on streaming.

But when exactly can you start watching it?

After five seasons of murder, mayhem and iconic voiceovers, You is set to come to an end on Netflix very soon. The popular thriller series will set out on its final spree this week.

Joe Goldberg has returned to where it all started - and his past might be about to catch up with him. The streaming service had previously confirmed the start date for the fifth series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when should you set your alarm clock for? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does You season five come out?

You season five releases on Netflix on April 24 | Netflix

The last season of the Netflix show is set to arrive tomorrow (April 24). All 10 episodes will be released in one go - with the streamer opting not to split it into parts this time around.

You’s fifth series will start streaming at 8am GMT - so it will be waiting for you after work. For American audiences it will drop at 12am PT/ 3am ET.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many episodes are in You season five?

The final season of the popular thriller will feature 10 episodes in total. It is the same length as all of the previous seasons of You - and takes the show’s total to 50 overall.

Unlike the previous season, You’s final episodes are not being split into multiple parts. All 10 episodes in the fifth series will be arriving on Netflix on April 24.

What to expect from You season five?

In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires. As previously mentioned there will be 10 episodes.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.