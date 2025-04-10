Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Interior Design Masters will have a familiar guest judge this week 👀

Interior Design Masters has returned for a sixth series.

It features 10 new novice designers competing for the prize.

But who presents and who are the judges?

The BBC has confirmed the line-up for the first episode of Interior Design Masters. The popular show is back for a sixth series.

Ahead of the new season, the 10 novice designers who will compete for the “life-changing” prize have been revealed. See the full line-up here.

But who is the presenter and who is the guest judge for week one? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Interior Design Masters on TV?

Host Alan Carr and series judge Michelle Ogundehin

Interior Design Masters returns for its sixth series on the BBC today (April 10). It is due to start at 8pm on BBC One/ One HD - and it will also be live on iPlayer.

Who are the presenters of Interior Design Masters?

Alan Carr is back on hosting duties for yet another season of the BBC show. He joined in series 2 - replacing the original host Ferne Cotton.

The head judge is once again Michelle Ogundehin, who has been involved in the show from the beginning. She is joined each week by a guest judge.

Who is the guest judge in week one?

Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen will be the guest judge for week one of Interior Design Masters series six. He has regularly appeared on the show throughout the years - and was recently on Celebrity Bear Hunt on Netflix.

You may also recognise him from the show Changing Rooms, which he has presented on both BBC and Channel 4 over the years.

