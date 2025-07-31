Step back into the Dragons’ Den and be joined by these familiar faces 🐉

Dragons’ Den is back with brand new episodes.

The iconic show’s 22nd series finally returns after a break.

But who are the hopefuls on Dragons’ Den tonight?

The Dragons are back and more hopefuls will be risking facing their fire tonight (July 31). BBC’s iconic business show is returning and picking-up where it left off earlier this year.

Dragons’ Den series 22 is set to continue this evening as more entrepreneurs dream of securing the investment they need. From food delivery to luxury skincare, it is shaping up to be a strong return.

But which of the Dragons can you expect to see as the show returns? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is on Dragons’ Den tonight?

Stepping into the den this evening will be a food delivery entrepreneur, who aims to impress the Dragons with her reusable tins inspired by India.

Viewers can also expect to see a Derbyshire-based father and son unveil their T-shirts for neurodivergent wearers.

There will also be a luxury skincare, without the high price tag, on offer from a French beauty buff. And two Brighton-based business partners are hoping their virtual gifting app will win over the Dragons.

Which Dragons are in tonight’s episode?

Waiting for the hopefuls in the den tonight (July 31) will be Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman. The panel has featured a few extra guest Dragons over the course of the 22nd series including Joe Wicks, Emma Grede and Trinny Woodall, so watch out for them in future episodes.

Before the start of the series earlier this year, Peter Jones said: “This series will take you on a journey – some of the most outrageous and emotional pitches we have ever had in the Den.”

Deborah Meaden added: “Each year the quality of the pitches gets better and better and this year may well be the most impressive yet!! (But don’t tell the others I said that!).”

Stephen Barlett said: “This season is truly special. Viewers can look forward to some of the most entertaining and heartwarming pitches we've ever seen.

“From entrepreneurs tackling global challenges to those bringing a fresh twist to everyday products, there's a lot of inspiration coming your way. Plus, you'll get to see the Dragons engaging in some friendly banter and perhaps a few fiery disagreements!”

What time is Dragons’ Den on tonight?

The show will return in its usual late evening slot on a Thursday night - some things just fit after all. Dragons’ Den will start at 8pm and will last for approximately one hour.

It will be followed by the second episode of Destination X, the Beeb’s newest competition show. Rob Brydon is on hosting duties for that one.

