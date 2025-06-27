Celebrity Gogglebox continues this week - and it features a fantastic line-up of stars 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Gogglebox will be back with another episode tonight.

The Channel 4 show boasts plenty of recognisable stars this year.

But who is in the cast and why do you know them?

It is almost time to join the Celebrity Gogglebox cast for another week. An eye-catching line-up of stars are once again inviting viewers into their homes.

The celeb spin-off of the Channel 4 favourite is back for its latest series and is set to air another new episode tonight (June 27). It began earlier this month and has taken over Friday nights ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if you are tuning in, you might be wondering where you recognise the stars from. Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch Celebrity Gogglebox?

Celebrity Gogglebox is back for series 7 | Channel 4

Channel 4 has been the home of Gogglebox and its celebrity spin-off since the franchise’s inception. It will be broadcasting the latest episodes starting tonight - and continuing weekly.

Celebrity Gogglebox will be live on TV and will also be broadcast on Channel 4’s on demand service by the same name (formerly known as All4 and 4OD). If you can’t watch it live, it will be available on catch-up via the platform afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is Celebrity Gogglebox on?

The popular spin-off show is back with another brand new episode tonight (June 20). Once again Celebrity Gogglebox will start on Channel 4 at 9pm and is due to run for approximately one hour - finishing at 10pm.

Who is in the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox this year?

This year’s line-up includes long time favourites as well as more recent additions. It includes:

James and Clair Buckley

Jess Glynne and Alex Scott

Rylan Clark and Linda

Shaun Ryder and Bez

Ellie Simmonds and Richie Anderson

Nick Grimshaw and Liv

Babatunde Aleshe and Mo Gilligan

Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely

George and Larry Lamb

Where do you know the Celebrity Gogglebox cast from?

Inbetweeners legend James Buckley and his wife Clair have joined the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox for the latest series. James is best known for playing Jay in the hit E4 sitcom, but has had other notable roles like playing young Del Boy in Rock & Chips.

James and Clair have invited fans into their lives with At Home With The Buckleys - which started out on YouTube and has become a book at more. They have two sons together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pop star Jess Glynne and her partner retired England women’s legend Alex Scott will also be taking part in the latest season. Glynne is known for providing her voice to hit tracks like Rather Be.

Alex Scott played for both Arsenal and the Lionesses during her professional football career - and has become a familiar face in football media after retirement. She has presented Football Focus since 2021 and co-hosted the recent Sports Personality of the Year awards.

X-Factor and Big Brother icon Rylan Clark will be back with his mum Linda for another season of Celebrity Gogglebox. The two have been part of the show since 2019 - and Rylan is fresh off a cameo in the latest season of Doctor Who.

The Happy Monday’s rockers Shaun Ryder and Bez are back for another season of Celebrity Gogglebox. They have been fan favourites since joining the cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paralympic legend Ellie Simmonds and her close friend Richie Anderson are back for another season of Celebrity Gogglebox. They were both part of the cast for Strictly Come Dancing in 2022.

Riche is a presenter on Radio 2 and recently was a commentator for the semi-finals of Eurovision 2025. Ellie is retired from swimming and has embarked on a media career - fronting her own documentary Ellie Simmonds: Should I Have Children in recent weeks.

Another familiar voice from the radio will be back with BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv returning for another season of Celebrity Gogglebox. They have been part of the cast since 2019.

Comedy duo Babatunde Aleshe and Mo Gilligan are back for another season of Celebrity Gogglebox. Babatunde has appeared on I’m a Celebrity and Taskmaster in recent years, while Mo has been a judge on The Masked Singer since 2020 and co-hosts The Big Narstie Show on Channel 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversity stars Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely are another of the returning pairs for the new season. They shot to fame after winning Britain’s Got Talent’s third season in 2009.

After winning the ITV show, Perri has been a runner up on Dancing on Ice and also was in the cast of Celebs Go Dating. Jordan appeared on I’m a Celebrity in 2016 and was Viper on The Masked Dancer in 2021.

Perri and Jordan also co-host KISS Breakfast on the radio. They took over in 2020.

Gavin and Stacey’s own Mick Shipman - actor Larry Lamb - is appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox. He will be joined by his son George Lamb - who previously presented The Bank Job on Channel 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.