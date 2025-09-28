The Disappearance of Jay Slater will be broadcast on Channel 4 tonight 🚨📺

Channel 4 will air a documentary on Jay Slater.

The British man went missing in Tenerife last year.

But what time is it on TV?

A documentary about The Disappearance of Jay Slater is set to air on TV tonight. Channel 4 has promised that it will tell the “inside, exclusive story of what happened” to the British man.

The teenager’s story captured the attention of the nation after he went missing in Tenerife last year. The broadcaster will air the new film in just a matter of hours.

But how can you watch it and what to expect? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Disappearance of Jay Slater on TV?

Jay Slater’s tearful mum urged people to “let Jay rest in eternal peace” as a coroner confirmed her son’s tragic death in Tenerife was accidental | Contributed

The film is set to premiere on Channel 4 this evening (September 28). It will start at 9pm and is due to run for approximately 80 minutes.

The Disappearance of Jay Slater will finish at 10.20pm, according to the schedule. It can be watched on demand via the broadcaster’s self-titled catch-up service.

What to expect from The Disappearance of Jay Slater?

From Jay’s post-mortem to Jay’s inquest, Candour Productions have been with the family every step of the way over the last year, as they try and understand exactly what happened to Jay outside of the public gaze.

The Disappearance of Jay Slater is the family’s story and follows them as they search for answers about what happened to Jay, witnessing the conspiracy theories raging online, the subsequent horrific abuse they received as a family, which is an hourly onslaught that continues to this day. Amid huge speculation around Jay’s disappearance and the enormity of the press intrusion, these cameras were the only media in the world granted full access to film both Jay’s post-mortem and inside the church at Jay’s funeral.

Rita Daniels, Commissioning Editor said: “The story of Jay Slater captured the nation last summer with a fervour and intensity fuelled by armchair detectives and internet culture.

“We are so glad to be working with Anna on a sensitively handled exploration of the family’s experience, and understanding the impact of being in the middle of a social media storm, amplified by grief. The film holds a light up to our current society and is exactly the story that is a necessity for Channel 4 to tell.”

Executive Producer Anna Hall added: “We have been working with Debbie and Warren and Jay’s wider family since last June. What we have witnessed has been utterly horrific – not only the pain of a family in deep grief, but the full onslaught of the online world, the world of tiktokers and youtubers who feel they can say whatever they like, widely speculating about one family’s tragedy.

“It is appalling what has happened to Jay’s family – and we hope this film will help to bring awareness of the real life consequences of online speculation. It is an unmonitored world where fake news runs rife – and this film shows the devastating impact this has had on one grieving family.”

