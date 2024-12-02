Watch out for an unexpected schedule change on ITV this week 📺

I’m a Celebrity is in its final week - and the eliminations have begun.

A new King or Queen of the jungle will soon be crowned.

Make sure you stay on top of ITV’s schedule for the coming days.

The final week of I’m a Celebrity has begun and a winner will be crowned soon. The eliminations have started - with two celebs already sent packing from the jungle.

ITV has announced its TV schedule for the coming days - as we approach the final of the 2024 season of the beloved reality show. Fans will want to make sure they are on top of things as the action hots up this week.

A new king or queen of the jungle will be crowned - and even more celebs will be eliminated. The public vote is open now for the third elimination, as a favourite to go home is named.

It follows the departure of Loose Women’s Jane Moore on Friday (November 29). She was then joined by Dean McCullough, radio presenter, on Sunday (December 1) night.

What time is I’m a Celebrity on this week?

Ant and Dec host I'm a Celeb on ITV. Photo: ITV | ITV

The show has been very consistent with its start times throughout the 2024 season. Each episode has aired at 9pm - no matter which day of the week.

For the final episodes, the schedule remains mostly the same. However the episode on Saturday (December 7) will begin at the slightly later time of 9.30pm.

ITV confirms I’m a Celeb schedule

The start and end time for episodes of the reality show this week have been confirmed. It does include one curveball - the aforementioned late start on Saturday.

Monday December 2

I’m a Celebrity will start at 9pm on ITV1 on Monday. The episode will run for 80 minutes and end at 10.20pm.

Tuesday December 3

For Tuesday’s episode, I’m a Celebrity will also start at 9pm on ITV1. It will run for a longer 95 minute runtime, including adverts, and end at 10.35pm.

Wednesday December 4

I’m a Celebrity will once again start at 9pm on ITV1 on Wednesday. The episode will run for 75 minutes including adverts - ending at 10.15pm.

Thursday December 5

On Thursday night, ITV1’s coverage of I’m a Celebrity will start at 9pm. It is another lengthy episode, with a runtime of 95 minutes including adverts, and ends at 10.35pm.

Friday December 6

I’m a Celebrity will start at 9pm on Friday and it is another feature length episode on ITV1. It will run for 95 minutes, including adverts, finishing at 10.35pm.

Saturday December 7

For the semi-final of I’m a Celebrity, it will start at the later time of 9.30pm on Saturday - after the new show You Bet! ends. The episode is slightly shorter at just 65 minutes, including adverts, and will end at 10.35pm.

Sunday December 8

The final episode of I’m a Celeb for 2024 will air on Sunday and it will start at 9pm - as usual. It is scheduled to run for 100 minutes, including adverts, and will end at 10.40pm. So prepare for a late one.

How to watch I’m a Celebrity?

The hit show will air on ITV1/ 1HD throughout its run in 2024. However if you don’t have a TV aerial (and have paid your TV licence) you can watch it live on ITVX, the broadcaster’s catch-up/ streaming service.

You need to make an account to watch programmes on ITVX, but it is free - provided you have a TV licence to watch live content. But there is a paid option that removes ads, when watching programmes on catch-up at least.

Who do you think will win I’m a Celebrity in 2024? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].