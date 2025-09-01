Wednesday Addams will be heading back to Nevermore Academy this week 💜🕷

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday season 2 will continue on Netflix this week.

Part 2 is set to be released in just a matter of hours.

But when exactly can you watch the next episodes?

The doors to Nevermore Academy are set to be thrown open again this week. Wednesday will be back for the second half of season two on Netflix in a matter of hours.

Jenna Ortega leads the cast of the Addams Family spin-off - with plenty of new faces for the latest episodes. Fans have been left waiting for almost a month after that cliffhanger but it is finally almost over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A surprise hit back in late 2022, the show took its sweet time before coming back with season two. It has been more than worth it so far, at least based on the first part.

But when exactly will you be able to watch the next episodes? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Wednesday season 2 part 2 out?

Wednesday season two starring Fred Armisen and Jenna Ortega | HELEN SLOAN/NETFLIX

Netflix is fortunately very consistent when it comes to when exactly it releases its original shows and movies. Outside of live events, such as sports, the streaming service drops new episodes at 8am British time, in most cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans in the UK can expect the second part of Wednesday season two to arrive at 8am on September 3, so it will be waiting for you after school or work. In America, the episodes will be released at 3am ET/ 12am PT.

How many episodes are in Wednesday s2 part 2?

The first batch of episodes crept onto Netflix back in early August, with four being available at that time. Wednesday season two will have eight in total, meaning that part two will also be made up of four episodes.

It is the same length as the show’s first season and takes the series total to 16. The streaming giant has started to split its most popular shows - like Stranger Things and Bridgerton - into multiple parts separated by weeks-long gaps.

Will there be Wednesday season 3?

Netflix has already renewed the show for a third series, so you don’t have to fret about its future. There is no time scale on when to expect season three, but it did take almost three years between season one and season two - for reference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, according to Economic Times India, filming is reportedly due to begin in November 2025. It could mean a quicker turnaround between seasons this time around.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

Surprisingly cheap way to stream Sky Atlantic, Netflix and more (aff) £ 22.00 Sky TV Buy now Buy now Sky’s latest TV deals are more affordable than you might expect – with the best value arguably being the Ultimate TV package. For just £22/month, you get Netflix, Discovery+, Sky Atlantic and over 35 extra channels including Sky Max, Sky Witness, Sky Documentaries and more. There are no upfront fees, and it’s a 24-month contract. If you’re after the basics, Essential TV starts from £15/month with Netflix and Sky Atlantic included, while sports fans can add Sky Sports for £35/month. All three plans offer strong value for new Sky customers.