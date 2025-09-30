Waterloo Road is back for series 16 with plenty of new faces 🔔📺

Waterloo Road’s latest season continues tonight.

Viewers will be treated to another double-bill.

But who are the new faces for series 16?

School is back in session and the doors to Waterloo Road have been thrown open. The beloved drama series has returned for more episodes this autumn.

To mark the new academic year, the show is back for its 16th series and second of the year. A comedy legend has joined the cast in his first major acting role.

But who else is new for season 16? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Waterloo Road on TV today?

Waterloo Road series 16 | BBC

The beloved and long-running show will continue its 16th series this evening (September 30). Revived back in 2023 with season 11, Waterloo Road has again become a fixture on the Beeb.

In a big twist, the BBC is broadcasting two episodes of the show each Tuesday night - including today. The first will start at 9pm following Stacey & Joe, with the second starting at 10.40pm following the 10 o’clock news.

The full boxset has already landed on BBC iPlayer, if you can’t wait to watch more. There will be eight episodes in total - the same length as series 15.

Who is new to the cast for series 16?

Tillie Amartey (centre) is best known for her role on the BBC school drama Waterloo Road. | BBC/Wall to Wall/Warner Brothers TV Production Services Ltd

The major addition to Waterloo Road this time around is comedian Jon Richardson. He is playing the new media teacher Darius Donovan.

Having had a guest role in the previous season, Jason Merrells is back as Jack Rimmer and has been promoted to a regular spot. Fintan Buckard and Savannah Kunyo will be playing Waterloo Road head teacher Stella Drake (Lindsey Coulson)’s grandchildren and Christine Bottomley plays Stella’s daughter.

Christopher Jeffers has also joined the cast of Waterloo Road for series 16. He plays Mitch Swift, the school’s new special educational needs coordinator.

Speaking about joining the cast, Jon Richardson said: “I'm very excited. Waterloo Road is an institution. I'm pleased to be here and making a heck of an entrance.

“I was nervous because it was all filmed in an actual school. I had all the anxiety you’d get being back at school, the smell of the canteen, the sound of boots in the corridors, and all that.

“But also, the nerves of coming into a big job like that. I was very lucky to, in my first acting job, be given something like Waterloo Road. It was an absolute gift.”

He continued: “This series is very intense. There’s addiction being dealt with, but also a death in this series. It doesn’t get more serious than the death of a person due to a certain degree of negligence.

“Whether I work in acting again or not, I don’t think I’ll ever film stuff as intense as what we filmed in episode four. Ruth, the director we had for those episodes, was phenomenal. She came from a live background and has done a lot of theatre, and made those scenes feel like theatre.”

