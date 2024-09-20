Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Autobots and Decepticons square off again in “Transformers One.” 🤖

The latest instalment in the “Transformers” franchise releases today (September 20 2024.)

“Transformers One” ditches the CGI/live action format for a purely animated outing this time around.

But with the franchise at times critically maligned, is the animated feature worth heading to the cinema to see?

But rather than a return to the blend of CGI and live action that previous films in the franchise opted for, the latest addition to the enduring film series is instead set completely in the world of animation, akin to “ Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse ” and its subsequent films.

The franchise has been critically mauled lately though (depending on your thoughts on the 2007), with Rotten Tomatoes showing most the the franchise rating critically below 50% at many points, with the nadir of the franchise coming in 2017 with “ Transformers: The Last Knight. ”

Though there was universal praise for the more “family-oriented” film “ Bumblebee, ” which earned rave reviews and still retains a “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 90%.

With “Transformers One” seemingly eschewing the “edgy” nature of the other films though, has it already been tarred with the same brush as the other films, or do we have another “Bumblebee” on our hands?

What is “Transformers One” about?

In a time of dwindling resources and political tension on Cybertron, Orion Pax, an Energon miner, uncovers secrets about the planet's ancient history and the mysterious disappearance of its legendary leaders.

Alongside his friend D-16, Orion embarks on a journey that leads them to shocking revelations about the current leadership, including a betrayal that threatens the future of Cybertron. As their adventure unfolds, alliances shift, and long-hidden powers are awakened, setting the stage for an epic conflict between those fighting for justice and those hungry for domination.

What follows is a battle for the soul of Cybertron, with far-reaching consequences for its inhabitants.

Who has a voice role in “Transformers One”

As with many animated franchises, “Transformers One” boasts a stunning all-star cast, including some previous cast members in the Marvel Cinematic Universe .

How long is “Transformers One”

“Transformers One” has a run time of 104 minutes, or in layman's terms, 1 hour and 44 minutes, according to IMDB .

Is “Transformers One” suitable for children?

Parents might need to consider if “Transformers One” is suitable for their children, with the British Board of Film Classification rating the film PG for “mild violence, threat (and) language.

In a summary of the reasons they certified “Transformers One” as a PG, they wrote: “A young, idealistic Transformer embarks on a quest to find his ancestors, but discovers a dark secret in the process. Frantic, kinetic action scenes are often comic but occasionally feature intense robot violence.”

Is “Transformers One” worth seeing in the cinema?

Not only is it worth seeing, it’s been getting rave reviews from critics already.

The film is currently rated on Rotten Tomatoes as “Fresh” with a critic score of 86%, with the general consensus of reviews stating that “Dramatically satisfying with a dash of good humour, Transformers One suggests that animation might be the optimal medium for this oft-adapted franchise.”

"Transformers One" is out now in cinemas across the United Kingdom, including Odeon - with the film available to watch as part of the cinema chain's "MyLIMITLESS" membership allowing unlimited access to feature films for a monthly fee.