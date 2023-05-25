BBC Radio Northampton presenter Tim Wheeler has announced he will be stepping down from his show at the station, amid Local Radio cuts.

Taking to Twitter, the popular broadcaster who presents the afternoon show, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘BBC Radio schedules are changing and for now I'm stepping back to look after my daughter. Thanks to the team at @BBCNorthampton for your support & especially to @JamesGrant_01 for being magic. The listeners? Your waffles made my job hugely enjoyable. My final show is 25th May.’

BBC Northampton

Most Popular

Listeners and colleagues have taken to social media to share their thoughts and well wishes.

Colleague Kerrie Kosh said: ‘What can I say that I haven’t already said!! it’s been a pleasure working alongside your wonderful and weird ideas, but I also know that Ada is getting a load of time with her dad. You’ll be so missed blasting out the speakers across NN, peace and love Timothy’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saint Hels Bels said: ‘What am I going to do without you?You’ll be missed so much. Thanks for all the fantastic years of broadcasting. Have a great time with your daughter making memories. You don’t get that time back. Family comes first. If you ever acquire a Desmond’s Duvet set think of me’

Presenter Edward Adoo added: ‘Hi Tim, you are a great broadcaster. Enjoyed looking after the show last year. I know you will be back doing what you do best. Wu-Tang Forever. Keep on keeping it real’

Commenting previously on plans to modernise local radio and focus on more online and digital content, the BBC said: