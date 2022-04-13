Youth performing arts group to perform charity concert in Northampton for Young Lives vs Cancer

A youth performing arts group is preparing to host a concert in Northampton in aid of a cancer in young people charity.

Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust (NMPAT) will put on a concert to support Young Lives vs Cancer.

NMPAT’s Sinfonietta orchestra – comprising of current and retired staff, students and alumni – come together at least once a year to put on a charity concert open to the public.

NMPAT orchestra performing at a previous concert.

Trevor Dyson, conductor for the Sinfonietta said: “NMPAT’s Sinfonietta is always very keen to be involved in the community and raising money through charity concerts is something we can do to help a wide range of people.

“We always look forward to these events as a reunion for orchestra members but also as an opportunity to raise lots of money for a great cause.”

East Midlands fundraising engagement manager for Young Lives vs Cancer, Max Baker, added: “We are so excited to be partnering with NMPAT for this charity concert.

“The money raised will help us continue to be there for children, young people and families so they can face everything cancer throws at them, from the financial and emotional impact cancer creates to needing to travel a long way from home for treatment.

“Thank you very much to NMPAT for supporting Young Lives vs Cancer.”

This year’s concert is being held at Christ Church in Christchurch Road, Abington on May 7.

Admission is by programme, which can be purchased on the door or through NMPAT’s office.