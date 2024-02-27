Youth group looking for help!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Aug (1-14th) NAYC are taking 11 young leaders from around the county to the Outer Hebrides for a self development expedition, where they will spend 10 days engaging with the local community. During their visit the young people will be visiting the local PHAB group to support an activity evening as well as joining the local forest ranger with a shore clean and other environmental activities. The whole point of the 2 week expedition is to build the young people's confidence and life experience.

Staying at the self catered Scaladale Centre, these 15-19yr olds will also have to look after themselves. Everyone will have to take part in the cooking for the group.

Each young person is busying fundraising towards their trip, with an amazing quiz night last week adding £670 to the total.

NAYC are seeking a minibus or 2 people carriers to borrow for the 2 weeks if anyone can help?