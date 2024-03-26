Youth given opportunity to discover their ‘ambitions and aspirations.’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Dear England’ is a gripping examination of both the nation and the game of football and is a fictional account of the struggles and successes of the England Football team.

The National Theatre Live are developing community screenings of their Dear England Production with the key focus of bringing an immersive theatre experience to those who might not usually have an opportunity to experience it.

The initiative is a partnership effort which has stemmed from the Northampton East Local Area Partnership, serving the communities of Billing and Rectory Farm, Riverside Park and Talavera. Partners involved in this project include West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), Trilogy Active, Silhouette Youth Theatre, Free2Talk CIC and National Theatre Live with grant funding from Northampton Town Council.

Dear England

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “I am pleased we’ve been able to work with partners to bring the National Theatre Live to Northampton and enable our young people to enjoy the experience of theatre for free. I hope all those attending enjoy the show and that Dear England inspires our next generation of local sporting champions.”

The event aims to encourage young people to share their aspirations, future ambitions and what they feel are the barriers to reaching their own full potential and will also bring together youth providers to promote their services and engage with the young people in attendance

“We are delighted to be hosting this important event at the Forum Cinema.” said Managing Director of Trilogy Active John Fletcher. “As an organisation we are committed to inspiring active lifestyles and themes of Dear England of mental health, creating a supportive environment and young people from challenging backgrounds reaching success if something we very much support.”

While Trilogy Active’s Forum cinema will host the screening, Emmanuel Church will then welcome young people to a relaxed consultation event that will be facilitated by Silhouette Youth Theatre and Free2Talk CIC.

“We are thrilled that young audiences across Northampton will get to experience ‘Dear England’ – a play that has resonated with fans of theatre and football alike. We believe in the power of the arts to inspire and empower young people, and this initiative exemplifies our commitment to making theatre accessible to everyone.” said Sari Blom, Director of Digital at the National Theatre.