World famous Red Arrows to fly over Northamptonshire TODAY
The RAF team will be heading to the Midlands Air Festival
The world famous Red Arrows will fly over Northamptonshire TODAY (Friday, June 4).
Pilots from the RAF display team will be flying from their base in Scampton, Lincoln, to RAF Fairford in Cheltenham.
During the journey they will be flying over Market Harborough and then the west of the Northamptonshire - in the Long Buckby area - at around 3.20pm.
The team will be heading to the Midlands Air Festival, which is to take place at Ragley Hall, Warwickshire over the weekend.
A Red Arrows spokesperson said: "The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team is due to the display at the Midlands Air Festival tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday (June 5), plus a flypast on Sunday.
"This will be the first UK public display by the team since July 2019."
The RAF team's schedule is as follows:
Red Arrows Scampton to Fairford:
RAF SCAMPTON - 3.10pm
HARBY - 3.12pm
NW OF BOTTESFORD - 3.15pm
MARKET HARBOROUGH - 3.20pm
NW OF LEARFIELD - 3.27pm
ALDSWORTH - 3.29pm
RAF FAIRFORD - 3.30pm