Women in Northampton encouraged to celebrate International Women’s Day by trying free squash session

A squash club in Northampton has teamed up with England Squash to encourage more women to take up the sport – with a free local event planned for the week of International Women’s Day.

Squash has historically been a male-dominated activity, but the sport’s domestic governing body England Squash is determined to change that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of its Rally Together campaign, which is aimed at increasing female participation at all levels of the sport, England Squash is linking up with clubs across the country to encourage more women to pick up a racket and take to their local court.

Women in Northampton can try squash for free at Lings Forum Leisure Centre.

Most Popular

Here in Northampton, the Lings Squash Club is holding a free introduction to squash event at its base at Lings Forum Leisure Centre in Billing Brook Road. Starting at 6.30pm on 6 March the taster session will be a great chance for women who have never played the sport to learn more about squash. All equipment is provided, but anyone going is asked to wear trainers which won’t mark the court surface.

Women who have previously played squash and who would like to get back involved with the sport are also welcome to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Squash is widely considered one of the best sports for improving your fitness and England Squash wants to share the many health and mental wellbeing benefits enjoyed by people who play regularly.

Jo Rowbottom, head of partnerships and communities at England Squash, said: “There’s something for everyone with squash regardless of your age, ability, or fitness levels.

“Whether you’re there to socialise or enjoy a bit of a challenge, it’s a great way to improve your fitness and you’ll be having too much fun to even notice you're exercising.

“You can play in your own way, whether that’s booking a local court with friends or family, going along to one of the many friendly squash venues across the country who are ready to welcome new players, or joining one of the Rally Together events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More and more women are taking up the sport and we hope this International Women’s Day even more people will take the opportunity to try squash. They certainly won’t regret it.”

The free International Women’s Day sessions are just the latest in a string of initiatives introduced by England Squash and partner clubs as part of the Rally Together campaign. Last year hundreds of local male coaches and squash club members signed pledges which included committing to calling out and tackling sexism on and off the court, making clubs and venues more inclusive, and further educating themselves on barriers which could prevent women from playing the sport.