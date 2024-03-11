Woman diagnosed with breast cancer takes on the iconic MoonWalk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of women and men wearing decorated bras and brightly coloured bra t-shirts will gather in London this May to walk a Half Moon (15.1 miles) or Full Moon (26.2 miles) to raise money and awareness for breast and other cancers. Among them will be Lorraine Brown (56) from Northampton.

“In 2012, I was on placement with a local company. I made a flippant remark to the company’s matron about having found something strange in my left breast. The matron took me to the toilet, made me take my top off and had a look. She told me I needed to go the doctor straightaway and get it checked out.

My doctor referred me to the hospital for a mammogram, but at this stage, I still wasn’t concerned. I was only 44 and convinced I’d be fine. I even told my husband Jason he didn’t need to come along with me for my appointment!

Lorraine (centre) at The MoonWalk London 2019, with family members including sons Harrison and Adam

On my own at the hospital, I had a mammogram, followed by an ultrasound and then a biopsy. I quickly realised that I shouldn’t have been quite so flippant and that something was wrong. That’s how I found out that I had breast cancer – it was a huge shock.

I had a left breast mastectomy with lymph node removal, when they discovered that the cancer had spread to my lymph nodes. I went through chemotherapy and radiotherapy, before being put on the hormone therapy Tamoxifen. It was a very difficult time for my family, including my husband Jason, and sons Adam and Harrison, who were only 8 and 13 at the time.

Just after I was diagnosed, we got a puppy, who helped get me out walking each day during my treatment. The walks got rather longer in 2017, when I signed up for my first MoonWalk London and I also took part the following two years. I love the atmosphere on the night – it’s amazing. The first two years, I walked with friends and the third time with my sons. That year with Adam and Harrison was very special – they even wore decorated bras!

In 2024, I’ve signed up for the Half Moon (15.1 miles) with my sister and friend, while my youngest son and niece will be doing the Full Moon (26.2 miles). My other sister can’t walk due to a bad back, but she’ll be creating decorated bras for us again. Everyone should get involved in The MoonWalk in some way, it’s the most incredible night!

Lorraine (second from right) at her first MoonWalk London in 2017.

My message to everyone is to keep checking your breasts and to do it at different times of the month. If you notice even the slightest change, go and see your doctor. It might well be nothing, but it could be something. And if you’re faced with a breast cancer diagnosis, try to remain positive. That’s what got me through. Every single case is different, but not all breast cancer stories are bad. There are loads of people out there, who have made it through like I have and are now more than a decade down the line. I’m living my best life, thanking God every day that I’m around to be with my granddaughter Athena. And as long as the bills are paid – I’m happy. I feel very blessed.”