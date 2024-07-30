Winter Light Trail at Northampton's Delapré Abbey will return for Christmas 2024
The Winter Light Trail, which was first introduced to the town in 2021, will return for its fourth year this Christmas.
Families will be able to wander around the installations and “larger than life” illuminations from November 22, 2024 until December 31, 2024.
The organisers took to social media last week to confirm the return of the attraction and said tickets will be on sale “soon”.
The social media post said: “Northampton's illuminated light trail returns to Delapré Abbey this winter!
“Discover an all new light trail throughout the stunning grounds and walled garden of Delapré Abbey. With breathtaking light installations spread throughout sparkling tree lines, tunnels of light, soundscapes and larger than life illuminations.
“Tickets go on sale soon!”
Search ‘Winter Light Trail Northampton’ to sign up to the waiting list for early bird tickets.
