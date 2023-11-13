Windermere Day Nursery team take on charity Snowdon climb

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Embarking on the challenge to raise money for The Trussell Trust, the seven-strong team of colleagues; Hayley Kernick, Katie Waterfield, Hollie McDonald, Sian Kenny, Amy Kitchen, Toyah Causeway and Maddison Dunbar, were delighted to raise a total of £600.00 for the cause, which will now help provide emergency food parcels to local people facing hardship.

The climb up Snowdon, which sits at 1,085 metres above sea level, is the latest in a series of fundraising initiatives for the team from the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Haweswater Road, who have also recently enjoyed a pirate dress up day, fitness bootcamp with nursery families and 5k sponsored walk to raise money for the worthy cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windermere Day Nursery Team Leader, Hayley Kernick explained;

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Windermere team on the Snowdon climb

Most Popular

“We are so proud to have completed the Snowdon climb and all felt such a sense of achievement when we got to the top. Although it was tough at times, it was worth it to be able to make this donation to The Trussell Trust, who work tirelessly to help end food poverty. We are hugely grateful to everyone who supported us in this adventure.”