Wicksteed Comedy in the Park show postponed for a year - no joke

Wicksteed Park's open air comedy event has been postponed after Covid-specific cancellation insurance for live events was not backed by the government.

Scheduled to draw in the comedy-loving crowds, Wicksteed Open Air Theatre's first event was to feature Kettering's James Acaster on the bill and headliner John Bishop.

The line-up also featured Rob Beckett, Al Murray, Judi Love and host Tom Davis.

The line-up featured six comedians

Organisers M&B said that the event will now take place next year with tickets valid from the postponed gig being rolled over.

A statement to ticket holders from Easy Tickets said that the promoters of Comedy In The Park, Kettering are postponing their 2021 event until 2022.

It said: "There are several reasons for rescheduling this event.

"Firstly, despite promises of Covid-specific cancellation insurance for live events, central government has not delivered.

The gig will be rescheduled for next year

"The lack of a much-needed safety net for our industry, staff and customers creates huge financial risks.

"Secondly, the potential for local restrictions to be imposed throughout the UK is an important recent change.

"The national picture on the pandemic changes daily - the ability to close any event, in any area, at any time, still remains.

"Without Covid-related cancellation insurance, this could cause significant financial difficulties.

"As a responsible promoter and employer, we simply cannot take these risks.

"At the forefront of our decisions has always been customer safety, and still to this day it remains our number one priority.

"It is incredibly complex to reschedule multiple venues, artists and comedians on a nationwide UK tour.

"We are currently in the final stages of confirming all 2022 rescheduled dates.

"Our commitment to you is that within two weeks from this published statement date, all rescheduled dates will be sent to you and published online.

"All tickets for rescheduled 2021 events will automatically roll-over and be valid for the new 2022 dates.

"You do not need to take any action and further information will be emailed directly to you.

"Please do not contact venues or artists as they have no details regarding your booking.

"Our team is now working tirelessly with venues and artists to reschedule the events and bring incredible live experiences across the UK.