‘Whopper’ pumpkins almost ready to be picked at Northampton patch as opening date revealed
A Northampton farm where pumpkins are “growing like whoppers” is gearing up to throw open the doors to its annual Halloween attraction.
Sunnies and Spooks at Fromant and Sanders farm in Kislingbury, which hosts sunflower and pumpkin picking every year, has revealed an opening date for its pumpkin patch.
This Halloween, the farm has a variety of more than 20 different pumpkins, some of which have grown to a huge size, as well as carving kits and more activities for children.
Harry said: “We’ve got over 20 different types of pumpkins this year - a massive selection.
“They are growing like whoppers because it has been so wet this summer so they are growing into big pumpkins.
Harry also said there are plenty of “vintage” photo opportunities for everyone from children to adults, across the patch.
As well as pumpkin picking, the farm also has a bell mountain, pedal tractors, a play house and more to keep kids entertained during the day out, as well as carving kits to “spice up your Halloween house”.
Ahead of the opening, a big marquee has also been set up for cover, in case of adverse weather.
The team at Sunnies and Spooks has also been working hard converting an old railway carriage into a cafe, which will open in time for pumpkin picking season and will serve hot and cold food and drinks.
Harry added: “Bring some warm, sensible clothes and expect a fun, Halloween-ey day out.”
The pumpkin patch opens for the first time on Saturday October 7. It will be open on Sunday October 8, Saturday October 14 and Sunday October 15, and then from Saturday October 21 to Sunday October 29, to include October half term.
This year the farm is selling tickets online for the first time. They can be bought for £1.25 on the farm’s website. Under 3’s are free. The tickets include entrance. Any pumpkins picked are paid for on the day, starting from £1, depending on size.
On Saturday October 21, the farm is also hosting a special pumpkin picking evening, where the Flavour Trailer will be in attendance serving burgers.