‘Whopper’ pumpkins almost ready to be picked at Northampton patch as opening date revealed

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton farm where pumpkins are “growing like whoppers” is gearing up to throw open the doors to its annual Halloween attraction.

Sunnies and Spooks at Fromant and Sanders farm in Kislingbury, which hosts sunflower and pumpkin picking every year, has revealed an opening date for its pumpkin patch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Halloween, the farm has a variety of more than 20 different pumpkins, some of which have grown to a huge size, as well as carving kits and more activities for children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A popular Northampton pumpkin patch will reopen soon.

Most Popular

Harry said: “We’ve got over 20 different types of pumpkins this year - a massive selection.

“They are growing like whoppers because it has been so wet this summer so they are growing into big pumpkins.

Harry also said there are plenty of “vintage” photo opportunities for everyone from children to adults, across the patch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as pumpkin picking, the farm also has a bell mountain, pedal tractors, a play house and more to keep kids entertained during the day out, as well as carving kits to “spice up your Halloween house”.

Ahead of the opening, a big marquee has also been set up for cover, in case of adverse weather.

The team at Sunnies and Spooks has also been working hard converting an old railway carriage into a cafe, which will open in time for pumpkin picking season and will serve hot and cold food and drinks.

Harry added: “Bring some warm, sensible clothes and expect a fun, Halloween-ey day out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pumpkin patch opens for the first time on Saturday October 7. It will be open on Sunday October 8, Saturday October 14 and Sunday October 15, and then from Saturday October 21 to Sunday October 29, to include October half term.

This year the farm is selling tickets online for the first time. They can be bought for £1.25 on the farm’s website. Under 3’s are free. The tickets include entrance. Any pumpkins picked are paid for on the day, starting from £1, depending on size.