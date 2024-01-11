Whipsnade Zoo invites children for exclusive slumber parties among animals
and live on Freeview channel 276
Children can now live their dreams of spending the night at the zoo, as Whipsnade announces that it will be opening up for overnight slumber parties.
Bookings are open today (Thursday) for the Hullaba-snooze nights, which gives kids a chance to run wild in the soft play area after the zoo closes for the day. In the morning, guests will be woken up by their personal alarm clocks, also known as African lions pack: Malik, Waka and Winta. Whipsnade Zoo’s visitor experiences manager, Catherine Howes, said: “Their roars can travel up to five miles, ensuring they wake anyone who’s still sleeping. Keep an ear out, you might hear them roar.”
Once up, visitors can tuck into a breakfast buffet and get busy exploring the zoo before it opens to the public. After packing up the sleeping gear, children can spend the rest of the day spotting some of the hundreds of animals who call the Dunstable Downs their home.
Starting on Monday, January 15, the slumber parties will be for groups of 20 children or more, with space for up to eight adults. The nights start at 6.30pm and finish at 10am the following day. Tickets for children up to the age of 15 are £50 each while it is £30 per adult. The zoo says that it can tailor the nights to the guests’ needs, including challenges for Scout, Brownie and Guide groups. Interested? Click here to book your tickets and find out more.