Where and when you can see the Red Arrows this weekend as they display at Silverstone

The Red Arrows will be overhead in Northamptonshire this weekend, as the aircrafts will perform a display at Silverstone.

The British Grand Prix will take place on Sunday (July 7) and the event will include a display from the iconic Red Arrows.

From just after 2pm, the nine Hawk T1 aircrafts will be displaying in the Silverstone area. The jets will, however, be able to be seen overhead in other parts of south Northamptonshire and towards Northampton.

Places and times where and when the Red Arrows will be on Sunday, according to MilitaryAirshows.co.uk

The Red Arrows will perform above the Silverstone circuit again this weekend. (File picture).

Leaving RAF Brize Norton at 2.08pm

Shipton Under Wychwood – 2.10pm﻿﻿﻿

North Leasow – 2.11pm

Halse - 2.14pm

The route of the Red Arrows during their display and their later transit. Photo: Militaryairshows.co.uk.

Silverstone display – ﻿﻿﻿2.15pm

North of Cosgrove – 2.16pm

North West of Hackleton - 2.40pm

Woodford Halse – 2.42pm

North West of Adderbury - 2.44pm

Ardley - 2.45pm

Westbury – 2.46pm

Silverstone - 2.47pm

North west of Roade - 2.48pm

West of Thorpe Mandeville - 2.50pm

Dunthorpe – 2.52pm

Back to RAF Brize Norton by 2.54pm

Timings and route are approximate and may change.

There could also be further chances to see the infamous jets later on a Sunday as they leave RAF Brize Norton to get back to base at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.

Residents in Willoughby, Long Bucky and Brixworth should have their eyes to the skies from around 5.30pm as the Red Arrows are due to be overhead those three villages between 5.37pm and 5.39pm, approximately. This will only be a glimpse, though as they planes will be in transit, rather than displaying.