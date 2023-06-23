Plane lovers are in for a treat today as the Red Arrows will be overhead in Northamptonshire.

The world famous RAF aerobatic team are setting off from RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire at 3.05pm to travel to the south coast to take part in Falmouth display on Saturday (June 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On their journey down, the planes will fly over Northamptonshire this afternoon (Friday June 23), but you will need to precise and quick as they will cover more than 30 miles in Northamptonshire in around four minutes.

The Red Arrows will be overhead in Northamptonshire on Friday June 23.

Most Popular

Flight plans on military-airshows.co.uk have the Hawk jets overhead in Corby at 3.22pm, Northampton at 3.25pm and Towcester at 3.26pm.

The map shows the flight path tracking to the west of both Corby and Northampton and to the east of Towcester.