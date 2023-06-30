Red Arrows fans in and around Northampton will get another sighting of the iconic RAF aerobatic team whizzing across the county skies on Friday (June 30).

The team’s 640mph Hawk jets are heading to Wales and the West Country for airshows at Teignmouth and Cardiff on Saturday (July 1) with a flight plan taking in the western part of Northampton and villages to the north-west of the town. The Red Arrows are due to leave their base at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire at 4pm and will be over Upton just 12 minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A flight plan published on military airshows website shows up to 10 jets — minus their trademark red, white and blue vapour trails — flying into the county west of Desborough, east of Kelmarsh, close to Lamport, Brixworth and Chapel Brampton before flying over Duston and then Upton. The jets will then head south over Swan Valley, Ravensthorpe and Blisworth, crossing the A5 north of Potterspury and into Buckinghamshire.

The sound of iconic Red Arrows jets will be heard across Northampton on Friday (June 30)

Most Popular

Timings and flight plans may be subject to late change due to weather or other operational reasons.