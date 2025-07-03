Where and when to spot Red Arrows overhead in Northamptonshire this weekend as F1 flypast planned

The iconic Red Arrows will take to the skies over Northamptonshire this weekend, as the team’s annual British Grand Prix flyby is scheduled.

At Silverstone, the British Grand Prix will take place on Sunday (July 6) and the event will include a display from the iconic Red Arrows.

At around 2.46pm, the nine Hawk T1 aircrafts will be displaying overhead at the race circuit. The jets will, however, also be able to be seen overhead in other parts of Northamptonshire at multiple times over the weekend as they transit to other locations in the country.

According to MilitaryAirshows.co.uk, the jets will leave their base at RAF Waddingham in Lincolnshire at 6.08pm on Friday July 4 to make the transit down to Exeter, ahead of performing at Wales Airshow in Swansea on Saturday July 5.

The Red Arrows will perform above the Silverstone circuit again this weekend. (File picture).

On the way to Exeter on Friday, the Red Arrows will be overhead in Northamptonshire. They are likely to be visible in Spratton, Harlestone, Harpole, Eastcote and Duncote between 6.10pm and 6.21pm. Then in Weedon Lois and Middleton Cheney shortly after 6.21pm.

The Red Arrows then have a busy day planned on Sunday, as they will be part of the Wales Airshow again around lunchtime, before heading up to Silverstone for the F1 flypast, which is planned for 2.46pm.

The jets will then travel back to their base in Lincolnshire. As they do this, they are likely to be visible in Whittlebury, Shutlanger, Blisworth, Milton Malsor, West Hunsbury, Dallington, Brixworth and Maidwell, shortly after 2.46pm.

Timings and route are approximate and may change.