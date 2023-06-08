Red Arrows fans in and around Northampton will get another sighting of the iconic RAF aerobatic team whizzing through the county skies on Saturday (June 10).

The teams distinctive 640mph Hawk fast-jets are on a tour of flypasts at events across the Midlands and South East with a flight plan, which takes in central Northampton and villagers to the north-west of the town.

The Red Arrows are due to leave their base at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire at 2.35pm heading for dates at Air Cadets Athletics in Granthan, Bingham Summer Fair in Nottinghamshire, RAF Halton Families Day near Aylesbury, Stoke Row Steam Rally in Berkshire, Wiltshire Steam and Vintage Rally and the Ramsden Village Fete in Oxfordshire — all by 3.15pm!

The Red Arrows are due to fly over Northampton on Saturday afternoon

A flight plan published on the military airshows website shows the jets flying from Harborough towards Guilsborough before turning south-east over Creaton, Spratton, Chapel Brampton, Kingsthorpe, Northampton and Hardingstone — although be warned, schedules are subject to late change for weather or operational reasons and there is a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon.

The jets are due over Guilsborough at 2.53pm and Northampton about a minute later!

2023 is the team's 59th season and takes in more than 60 displays at locations at home and overseas — including the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 9.

