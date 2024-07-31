What's on in Northampton in August 2024 including dinosaur event, concerts and more

2 . Moto GP at Silverstone

The British Grand Prix Moto GP will take place at Silverstone between Friday August 2 - Sunday August 4. More than 100,000 fans are set to descend on Silverstone circuit. The event is also celebrating 75 years so there will be an historic bike display, packed full of iconic bikes and memorabilia, open all weekend. There is also a full music line-up for the weekend, including Sigma, The Kooks, The Darkness and more. Visit Silverstone.co.uk for more information.Photo: Northamptonshire Police