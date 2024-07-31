What's on in Northampton in August 2024 including dinosaur event, concerts and more

Whether it is parents looking to entertain their little ones, or for Northamptonians looking to experience iconic town events, there are several events taking place in the month of August across Northampton and further afield.
In the next 31 days, there are concerts, a life-sized dinosaur event, the return of the iconic Northampton Balloon Festival, concerts, sporting events and more.
Below are 10 events taking place in Northampton and further afield in August 2024.
2. Moto GP at Silverstone
The British Grand Prix Moto GP will take place at Silverstone between Friday August 2 - Sunday August 4. More than 100,000 fans are set to descend on Silverstone circuit. The event is also celebrating 75 years so there will be an historic bike display, packed full of iconic bikes and memorabilia, open all weekend. There is also a full music line-up for the weekend, including Sigma, The Kooks, The Darkness and more. Visit Silverstone.co.uk for more information.Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. Outdoor cinema at Delapre Abbey
On Saturday August 3 and Sunday August 4, an outdoor cinema will be set up in the grounds of Delapre Abbey. Mamma Mia will be played on Saturday and The Greatest Showman on Sunday. Visit the Delapre Abbey website for more details.Photo: Delapre Abbey
4. Summer Space Camp at Weston Favell Shopping Centre
From Monday August 5 to Sunday August 25 there will be an "out of this world" experience at Weston Favell Shopping Centre, in the form of a summer space camp. Children will be able to put on space suits, see inside a planetarium, make galaxy slime and more. Some events are on certain dates. Visit the Weston Favell Shopping Centre website to find out more.Photo: Weston Favell Shopping Centre
