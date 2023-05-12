What's on in Northampton? 16 events, festivals and fun runs to look forward to in 2023

From big name musicians to foodie events, there are plenty of events and festivals planned in 2023 across Northamptonshire.
Here are 16 events, festivals, fun runs and more details about each one taking place in Northamptonshire in 2023.
1. Events to look forward to in 2023
A round-up of some of the events to look forward to in Northampton in 2023. Photo: Various
2. Bite Street
The popular food festival returns to the County Ground in March 2023 and organisers have released dates throughout the year. County Ground dates include March 10 and 11, March 24 and 25, Easter weekend (April 6 to 8), May 5 to 7, June 9 to 11, and June 30 to July 2.
Bite Street will also be returning to Franklin’s Gardens on July 14 to 16, July 28 to 30, and August 11 to 13.
There will be food available from a variety of traders, which Bite Street described as part of their “ever-changing roster of the best street food traders around”.
Find out more and book tickets on Bite Street's Eventbrite site. Photo: Bite Street
3. Chris Moyles tour
The tour - called 90s Hangover - will kick off in the former I’m A Celebrity contestant’s hometown Leeds before heading to Northampton on Friday May 19.
The former Radio 1 DJ will bring his 90s hangover tour to the County Ground.
Visit the County Ground website for more information and tickets. Photo: Carver PR
4. Al Murray and Milton Jones
cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens has joined forces with local promoters The Comedy Cow and The Comedy Crate.
Al Murray and Milton Jones will be stepping out at the rugby stadium on June 9, 2023. Photo: The Comedy Crate/The Comedy Cow