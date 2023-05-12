What's on in Northampton? 16 events, festivals and fun runs to look forward to in 2023

2 . Bite Street

The popular food festival returns to the County Ground in March 2023 and organisers have released dates throughout the year. County Ground dates include March 10 and 11, March 24 and 25, Easter weekend (April 6 to 8), May 5 to 7, June 9 to 11, and June 30 to July 2. Bite Street will also be returning to Franklin’s Gardens on July 14 to 16, July 28 to 30, and August 11 to 13. There will be food available from a variety of traders, which Bite Street described as part of their “ever-changing roster of the best street food traders around”. Find out more and book tickets on Bite Street's Eventbrite site. Photo: Bite Street