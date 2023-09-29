What's on at Northampton's Delapré Abbey this October

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As spooky season is upon us, Northampton's Delapré Abbey has a whole selection of Halloween-themed activities lined up for kids and big kids.

The activities commence on Sunday October 1, with an enchanting hat hunt every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday throughout the month. Children can pick up a trail sheet and embark on a quest to uncover the hidden witches’ hats scattered throughout the nooks and crannies of the historic abbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday and Saturday October 17 and 21, at 10am and 2pm, visitors can take part in a creative, Halloween Table Decorations workshop. Participants can create their own decorations using natural materials and locally sourced foliage, adding a touch of enchantment to their homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Witches' Spooktacular, Delapré Abbey

Most Popular

Delve deeper into history and mystery as you explore the supernatural past of Delapré Abbey during a talk on historic witches’ marks engraved into the fabric of the 12th-century building. This illuminating presentation on Friday October 20 at 7pm will be followed by a guided walk around the exterior of the Abbey.

For those seeking an afternoon tea with a seasonal twist, reservations are now open for Witches’ Afternoon Tea in the Abbey’s atmospheric cellars. From Saturday October 21 to Sunday October 29, diners can savour a spooky twist on a beloved English tradition.

During the half term break, Preacher the Storyteller returns on Wednesday October 25 for a not-so-spooky children’s storytelling experience. Hear tales of the witches of the abbey from 11:30am until 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday October 28 and Tuesday October 31, the popular Delapré Spooktacular returns with a witches-theme. Bring your little witches and wizards along to the Abbey to take part in a family-friendly trail throughout the house and grounds. Practice your magic with potions and spells before collecting your trick or treat goodie bag.

Amanda Nicols, head of operations and projects, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust said: “We're thrilled to offer a month filled with enchanting activities for visitors of all ages. From mystical hat hunts to creative workshops, historical insights, and spooky tales, there's something for everyone. Join us for a spellbinding journey through the rich history and magical allure of one of Northampton's most atmospheric buildings."