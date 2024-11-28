What to expect from Northampton's Christmas lights switch on taking place this weekend

The Christmas countdown has well and truly started now, and the festivities will begin in Northampton this weekend.

Returning to the Market Square in 2024, the Christmas lights switch on will take place on Saturday (November 30) between midday and 6pm, after the original date of November 23 had to be postponed, due to Storm Bert.

The free event, organised by Northampton Town Council, will see something for all the family, including performances from Northampton favourites, appearances from Pantomime stars, a silent disco and much more.

Set up on the newly refurbished Market Square, there will also be gift and community stalls, Christmas-themed workshops and a festive bar and food.

The Starlight Sisters who will perform at the switch on. Photo: NTC/Stu Vincent Photography

For a whole six hours, there will be entertainment on the stage, hosted by John Griff.

The switch on will take place at 5pm, with the Mayor of Northampton, Santa, Panto stars including Andy Day, Britain’s Got Talent’s Ashley with Sully the dog and TV actors Chris Wills and Colin Ridgewell, as well as other special guests on stage to do the honour of declaring Christmas in Northampton.

Here’s the full line up of performances and scheduled times

12.00pm –John Griff opens

12.05pm – Dhol Vibes Drummers

12.30pm – Starlight Sisters

1.15pm – Northampton Male Voice Choir

2.00pm – MK Brass

3.00pm – Fan Club Party Band

4.10pm – Royal Theatre Christmas Show Songs - The Jolly Postman

4.20pm – Royal & Derngate Panto Chat - Cinderella

4.35pm – Deco Panto Performance - Peter Pan

4.55pm – Mayor and Santa countdown

5pm – Switch on

5.05pm – Hannah Faulkner Singalong Christmas Songs

Councillor Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “We are looking forward to beginning the countdown to Christmas in Northampton and hosting the switch on at the newly refurbished Market Square.

“There are a few changes to the original entertainment line-up due to the event being rescheduled from last weekend, but we have a full day of seasonal activities and entertainment planned.

“The switch on will illuminate the new Christmas lighting around the town centre and on the Wellingborough Road which the town council has invested in this year. We hope residents and visitors enjoy the festive atmosphere and we will continue to improve and evolve the lighting over the next couple of years.”

Children can also visit Santa in the Grosvenor Centre as BID’s grotto, which will be a discounted price and will be open from 10.30am to 4pm on Saturday. It is also open every Saturday and Sunday in the lead up to Christmas.