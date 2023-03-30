What celebration events are planned across Northampton for King Charles III's Coronation

West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton Town Council are inviting local producers, schools, bands, creative makers, artists and traders to showcase their unique offer, including food, drink, arts and crafts, live music and performances as part of the celebrations that will take place over the Coronation weekend from May 6 to May 8.

The weekend of celebrations will include a Community Festival street party with activities and big screens in Northampton town centre on the Saturday between 10am - 4pm and a Coronation Big Lunch and Afterparty at Delapré Abbey on the Sunday from 12pm – 10.30pm, ending with the Big Help Out on Monday May 8, which will highlight the impact of volunteering.

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: "We’re delighted to put together a great schedule of activities for our communities to enjoy over the Coronation weekend.“The unique stalls and entertainment are a great way to support local groups, and bring the Coronation celebrations to our area.

Britain's King Charles III visits a food market on Wittenbergplatz in Berlin, on March 30, 2023, ahead of his coronation in May.

“There is a whole host of ways to get involved: you can get a stall to showcase your amazing product as well as get your band up on the stage and play some music for everyone to enjoy, dance and sing along to.”

Councillor Jane Birch leader of Northampton Town Council and Chair of the Community Services Committee added: “This weekend is a wonderful opportunity for us to witness the Coronation Service and along with our partner organisations, join in celebrating our diverse and multi-cultural communities.

"The events of the weekend are around families and communities, as well as The Big Lunch on Sunday there is The Big Help Out on Monday to highlight the positive impact that volunteering has on communities. We hope you will be able to join us.”

The groups and traders who would like more information are encouraged to email [email protected]