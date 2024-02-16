West Northants to Mark Two Year Anniversary of Conflict in Ukraine
The Ukrainian flag will be raised at all West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) office buildings in Towcester, Daventry, and Northampton to mark two years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
There will be a ceremony to commemorate the day starting at 11am until 11:30am in the Guildhall courtyard, followed by the raising of the Ukrainian flag at the front of the Guildhall in Northampton. The event will be attended by the Chairman and Leader of WNC and representatives from the Ukrainian community.
A minute’s silence will be held to honour all of those affected by the ongoing war followed by the lighting of candles. Speeches will be translated into Ukrainian, and Sunflower seeds will be available for guests to take away. The proceeds from the sale of these will go directly to the Red Cross- Ukraine Crisis Appeal.
Cllr David Smith Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Engagement and Regulatory Services said “As we mark two years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we continue to show our support and solidarity to Ukrainians in our local community and beyond. I want to take the opportunity to thank all the people across West Northants for welcoming our Ukrainian guests into our communities.”