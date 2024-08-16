West Northamptonshire to mark Ukrainian Independence Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ukrainian families in West Northamptonshire will join people across the UK to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day on Saturday, 24 August. To commemorate the occasion, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will be holding an event on Friday, 23 August, marking 33 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

The ceremony will take place at midday in the Great Hall within the Guildhall on St Giles’ Square in Northampton and will be attended by the Leader and Chairman of the Council, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, and representatives from the Ukrainian community.

Speeches during the event will be translated into Ukrainian, and performances will take place from members of the Ukrainian community. Sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine will be laid in commemoration, and refreshments will be served following the ceremony.

Additionally, the Ukrainian flag will be raised at all WNC office buildings in Towcester, Daventry, and Northampton on the day.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are honoured to join the Ukrainian community in celebrating Ukrainian Independence Day.

“This event is a testament to the strength and resilience of Ukrainian families in our area and across the world. We are proud to support them through our Homes for Ukraine resettlement scheme, which has seen hundreds of local people come forward to offer their help, showcasing the incredible generosity and solidarity of our residents.

“I encourage everyone to come along and join us, and if you are interested in finding out more about hosting a Ukrainian guest, please do get in touch with our teams.”

For more information on the resettlement scheme and how you can help, please visit our Homes for Ukraine webpage.