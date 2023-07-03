News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

West Northamptonshire Council's customer service hub at Abbey Centre set to welcome residents back

WNC's Customer Services Hub in Daventry, located at the Abbey Centre, will be reopening its doors to the public after experiencing a temporary closure due to a flooding incident in June 2023.
By Rebecca HutsonContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read

The Customer Services Hub at the Abbey Centre houses various frontline teams across the council, including customer services, revenues and benefits, housing, adult social care, and children's services.

Residents visiting the Abbey Centre can look forward to a wide range of services and benefits, such as receiving advice on housing options, council tax matters, and more. Additionally, residents will be able to report issues online, such as potholes or concerns about individuals, using the self-serve areas on our website. The Centre also offers LibraryPlus services and opportunities to meet with partners who can provide money advice, legal assistance, or support for health and wellbeing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Mike Hallam, WNC Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, stated, " The support and understanding exhibited by our residents have been remarkable, and we are immensely grateful for their cooperation.

The Abbey CentreThe Abbey Centre
The Abbey Centre
Most Popular

    “With the Abbey Centre fully prepared and rejuvenated, our teams are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to welcome residents back and provide the support they need. The Council, alongside our partner agencies, remains committed to offering the highest level of service to ensure that the needs of our community are met effectively and efficiently.

    “As we reopen the Abbey Centre, we encourage residents to visit us and take advantage of the range of services available. Whether you require advice on housing options, assistance with council tax matters, or access to LibraryPlus services, our dedicated team is ready to assist you.”

    Related topics:West Northamptonshire CouncilDaventryCouncil