West Northamptonshire Council's customer service hub at Abbey Centre set to welcome residents back

The Customer Services Hub at the Abbey Centre houses various frontline teams across the council, including customer services, revenues and benefits, housing, adult social care, and children's services.

Residents visiting the Abbey Centre can look forward to a wide range of services and benefits, such as receiving advice on housing options, council tax matters, and more. Additionally, residents will be able to report issues online, such as potholes or concerns about individuals, using the self-serve areas on our website. The Centre also offers LibraryPlus services and opportunities to meet with partners who can provide money advice, legal assistance, or support for health and wellbeing.

Cllr Mike Hallam, WNC Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, stated, " The support and understanding exhibited by our residents have been remarkable, and we are immensely grateful for their cooperation.

“With the Abbey Centre fully prepared and rejuvenated, our teams are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to welcome residents back and provide the support they need. The Council, alongside our partner agencies, remains committed to offering the highest level of service to ensure that the needs of our community are met effectively and efficiently.