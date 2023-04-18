West Northamptonshire Council to mark Stephen Lawrence Day 30 years on from tragic murder

The event will take place at the Guildhall, Northampton, from midday to 1pm and will be attended by local organisations and community representatives including Northamptonshire Police, the University of Northampton (UON) and local Town and Parish Councils.

The ceremony will include speeches from various speakers including WNC’s Chairman, Councillor Andre Gonzalez De Savage, WNC’s Diverse Forum Co-Chair, Councillor James Hill, His Honour Judge Mayo DL and a speaker from UON.

Sergeant Megan Sae-Thang from the Northants Police Black Staff Association and Superintendent Rachael Handford, Local Policing Commander, will also be attending the event.

The Guildhall, Northampton

The ceremony will conclude with the lighting of a candle and time for reflection followed by refreshments in the Mayor’s parlour in the Guildhall.

Councillor David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, said: “The 30th anniversary of Stephen’s death provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made in society whilst also acknowledging that there is always work to be done.

“The story of Stephen Lawrence is a deeply saddening one and I hope that people will join us in observing this day and reflect upon Stephen’s legacy as we continue to pave the way for a greater understanding of discrimination, equality and cultural change across West Northamptonshire.”

Superindendent Rachael Handford, Local Policing Commander for Northampton, Daventry and South Northants, said: “It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since the appalling murder of Stephen Lawrence.

“My daughter has just turned 18, the age Stephen was at the time he was taken from his family forever, I can’t even begin to imagine the devastating impact that had on Mr and Baroness Lawrence, Stephen’s brother and sister, and all those who loved him.

“Taking the time to remember him on Friday will allow us to reflect on how far society has moved on since 1993, but also refocus on how much further we have to go to ensure there’s greater understanding of racism and how it can be tackled in the future.”

