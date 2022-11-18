‘We’re trying to raise £10,000 to repair our playground,' says Hartwell Primary School ahead fete
The Friends of Hartwell Primary School are busy making plans for a packed out year of fundraisers for the school and they are starting with their Christmas Fete
The Primary School in Hartwell is planning to repair its playground with a massive £10,000 target to raise over the following year and they invite you to their Christmas Fete.
The Christmas Fete will take place at Hartwell Primary School on Friday December 9 from 3.45pm where a whole lot of festive fun can be expected.
There will be more than 20 stalls, seasonal refreshments, crafts, activities and tombola, as well as a Santa’s grotto for Hartwell children.
Louise Baxter treasurer of the Friends of Hartwell Primary School said: “Our aim is to raise £10,000 over the next academic year to repair the playground. We will be running a summer fete and Easter events too and all are welcome.”
Make a date in the diary and enjoy an afternoon of some Christmas spirit.