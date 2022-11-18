News you can trust since 1931
‘We’re trying to raise £10,000 to repair our playground,' says Hartwell Primary School ahead fete

The Friends of Hartwell Primary School are busy making plans for a packed out year of fundraisers for the school and they are starting with their Christmas Fete

By Debbie Murphy
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Primary School in Hartwell is planning to repair its playground with a massive £10,000 target to raise over the following year and they invite you to their Christmas Fete.

The Christmas Fete will take place at Hartwell Primary School on Friday December 9 from 3.45pm where a whole lot of festive fun can be expected.

There will be more than 20 stalls, seasonal refreshments, crafts, activities and tombola, as well as a Santa’s grotto for Hartwell children.

Hartwell Primary are looking to raise £10,000 over the next year to repair their playground

    Louise Baxter treasurer of the Friends of Hartwell Primary School said: “Our aim is to raise £10,000 over the next academic year to repair the playground. We will be running a summer fete and Easter events too and all are welcome.”

    Make a date in the diary and enjoy an afternoon of some Christmas spirit.