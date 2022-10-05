‘We’re going to strut the catwalk to raise money for Halse Football Club’ say organisers

A charity night full of clothes, fizz and nibbles has been put together to raise money for the Halse Football Club in Brackley, where the clothes can be seen in action before purchase.

Angela Gee one of the organisers said: “As this is a charity event we won’t be stretching to professional models so we will be modelling the clothes ourselves. We hope it will be a fantastic night and lots of fun.”

The clothes are being supplied by Rock Those Frocks in Towcester and they will be bringing a selection of stock for a night of chatting and shopping.

Fashion show to raise money for charity

Most Popular

The event is at Egerton Hall in Brackley on Friday October 21 at 7pm. Tickets cost £10 and will include a glass of fizz or a soft drink.