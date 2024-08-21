Wellingborough mum and daughter in Swim England campaign showing wider benefits of swimming lessons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mum and daughter from Wellingborough are part of a new Swim England campaign which aims to showcase the long-term wider benefits of swimming lessons and inspire more children to learn.

Laura is mother to Rose and they are featuring in Swim England and leading leisure operators’ latest wave of the #LoveSwimming campaign highlighting the wider benefits of swimming lessons and the value of starting their learning journey.

She believes swimming lessons have made such a difference to their child’s wider development, saying: “I have definitely seen such an improvement over the years, especially with her confidence and it helps us to know that if she ever got into trouble in the water she would know exactly what to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think it is great that Rose can come to her swimming lessons, have fun, see her friends and she is always looking forward to her swimming lessons.

Rose in the water during a swimming lesson

“Sometimes she can be a bit grumpy before her swimming lessons, but when she comes back she is always in a good mood.

“It was always something we wanted to encourage from a young age and now she really enjoys it which is great.

“I would really encourage everyone to put their children through swimming lessons, even if they haven’t done it from a young age, so they have that water safety but for the fitness, confidence and developing friendships.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New research from Swim England has found that children involved in swimming lessons are not just gaining vital water safety skills – but extensive additional benefits including increased confidence, happiness, and social skills to create friendships at a young age.

Lessons now have been shown to have wider positive benefits. New data found that 84% of parents agree that swimming lessons have helped their child improve their confidence or self-esteem, alongside learning vital water safety skills.

More than two thirds of parents agreed that swimming lessons helped their children to meet new friends, making swimming lessons one of the most productive mediums for supporting children to be healthy and happy.

As part of the latest #LoveSwimming campaign, more children are being urged to get swimming, to ensure they are not only safe in the water, but to benefit from the wide range of life-long skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Salmon, Swim England’s CEO, added: “#LoveSwimming is a hugely important campaign for us as it represents an opportunity for us as the national governing body to make people aware just how important swimming lessons are.

“Water safety is of paramount importance but as well as learning how to enjoy the water it is clear that children’s confidence and self-esteem builds and they make new and lasting friendships.

“Our research has shown just how important swimming lessons are with the vast majority of parents we have spoken to highlighting the positive benefits of their children taking part in swimming lessons.

“I would urge any parent reading this who hasn’t put their children through swimming lessons to do so - there is so much to gain and we’re confident your children will love it.”

To get involved in swimming lessons visit swimming.org/poolfinder