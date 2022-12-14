Daventry’s Christmas Big Bounce is aimed at children aged 2-13 and there are a number of time slots you can pre-book in to.

There will be a huge selection of bouncy fun for children to climb all over and play with. Bouncy castles, slides, a rocking rodeo reindeer ride, diddi car track, obstacle course, sports games, speed game, snow globe and much more.

The sessions are supervised and one adult can bring up to five children, so perhaps it’s an opportunity to wrap up some presents if you have a helpful friend or relative.

The Big Bounce will be in Daventry December 20

Daventry’s Christmas Big Bounce is taking place Thursday December 20 at the Daventry Leisure Centre, 10am - 11.30am, 11.45am - 1.15pm and 1.30pm - 3pm (this session parents can book onto as well)

Get Christmas started with a bounce and visit Ticket Source to book a session.

